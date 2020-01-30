Countdown to the Academy Awards on ABC Columbia!

You can see the Oscars Sunday February 9, 2020 at 8pm only on ABC Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Get ready for the Oscars, we’ve rolled out the red carpet here on ABC Columbia.

The Red Carpet has also been rolled out in LA and Hollywood’s biggest stars are ready for the Academy Awards.

The 92nd Oscars airs live 8 ET on ABC. Check out the latest Oscar News here https://abc.com/shows/oscars

On Friday, January 31 you can enjoy some of the Oscar Nominated short-films at the Nickelodeon Theatre in downtown Columbia.

Beginning Friday, the Nickelodeon will screen one short from each category nominated this year.

They include live action, animated and documentary, according to the Nickelodeon.

Below is the screening information from the theatre:

Walk Run Cha-Cha (Documentary directed by Laura Nix)

Paul and Millie Cao lost their youth to the aftermath of the Vietnam War. Forty years later, they have become successful professionals in Southern California–and rediscover themselves on the dance floor.

The Neighbors’ Window (Live Action short directed by Marshall Curry)

In this poignant character study, the life of a middle-aged woman with small children is shaken up when two free-spirited twenty-somethings move in across the street.

Hair Love (Animated short directed by Matthew A. Cherry)

It’s up to Daddy to give his daughter, Zuri, an extra-special hairstyle in this story of self-confidence and the love between fathers and daughters.

The exclusive screenings will run through February 6, 2020.

For tickets, you can visit www.nickelodeon.org