Curtis tours the Sherlock Holmes Exhibit at the State Museum!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Curtis tested his detective skills at the International Exhibition of Sherlock Holmes at the South Carolina State Museum!

You can test your skills at the exhibit until April 19.

Visitors can solve a mystery at an interactive gallery using clues and scientific crime-solving methods like the great detective himself!

The exhibit also has over one hundred objects and artifacts, props from the Sherlock Holmes films, a chance to visit the study of Sherlock Holmes author, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, and so much more.

For the dates, times and ticket prices for the exhibit, visit the State Museum's website