Orangeburg Co. man charged for attacking his wife with ‘machete-like’ knife

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C., – An Orangeburg County man has been arrested for attempted murder.

After investigators say he attacked his wife with a machete-like knife.

Officials say Leonard Rivers and his wife got into an argument during the early hours of January 25th on Par Court.

According to reports, officials say Rivers attacked his wife several times with the knife, giving her severe wounds, before witnesses stopped him.

Rivers was denied bond.

