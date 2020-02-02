Prosecutor appeals overturning of SC’s forfeiture laws

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A prosecutor is appealing to the South Carolina Supreme Court a lower court’s ruling that the state’s forfeiture laws are not legal.

Last year, Circuit Judge Steven John ruled the state and U.S. constitutions were violated by a law allowing police departments to confiscate cash, cars, houses and other items that came from proceeds of illegal activities even if someone isn’t convicted of a crime.

The ruling only affected two counties, so Solicitor Jimmy Richardson told The Greenville News he is asking the Supreme Court to decide if the ruling was right and should be applied to the whole state.