Kershaw Co School ripped apart by tornado receives donation for relief fund

KERSHAW CO, SC (WOLO)– North Central High School in Kershaw County is getting a boost in its relief efforts after the school was struck by a tornado in January.

On Monday, District officials announced that Founders Federal Credit Union donated $5,000 to the school’s relief fund.

District officials tell ABC Columbia News that it could be years before students can return to the school.

The tornado struck on a Saturday evening, ripping through North Central High School. The school is located about 12 miles north northeast of Camden.

According to National Weather Service officials, the tornado was a strong EF-2 with winds of 130 mph.

In a release, North Central High School Principal David Branham said “We have had a tremendous outpouring of support, and the donation from Founders Federal Credit Union is a wonderful example of how this community supports its schools. We greatly appreciate their generosity.”