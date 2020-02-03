Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign rings in thousands of dollars across Midlands

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Monday, The Salvation Army of the Midlands released numbers from the Red Kettle campaign over Christmas.

Thanks to all who donated in the midlands, the Red Kettle raised over $255,000 in 2019, say officials.

The campaign is the largest fundraiser for the Salvation Army.

Each holiday season shoppers are greeted by volunteers ringing the bell.

The money goes to support homelessness, and other hardships in our community.

ABC Columbia is also a proud partner of the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program. According to officials, Christmas assistance was provided to 1,035 families and 2,535 children in the Midlands.