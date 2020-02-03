SC State Fair accepting applications for ‘Ride of your Life’ scholarship

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Students looking for help towards putting money into college, in South Carolina, now have a chance to apply for a scholarship.

The South Carolina State Fair is accepting applications for its ‘Ride of your Life’ Scholarship program.

According to a State Fair officials, fifty $6,000 scholarships will be awarded to high school seniors across the state and will be paid out at $1,500 a year over four years. Students pursuing two-year degrees will receive $1,500 per year over the two-year period.

Scholarships are awarded based on everything from academic and extracurricular achievement, to completeness of the application, according to a release.

Fair officials say the scholarship must be used at a South Carolina university, college, or institution and may cover tuition or other educational expenses such as on-campus housing, a computer or textbooks.

Scholarship applications must be completed online at SCStateFair.org by March 15. The State Fair Scholars will be notified in early May.