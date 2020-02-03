State reps propose naming interchange after President Trump

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Two Upstate lawmakers want to rename an highway interchange after President Donald Trump.

State Representatives Jonathan Hill of Anderson and Steward Jones of Laurens filed the bill that would rename the interchange between Highway 85 and Highway 385 in Greenville Co. the President Donald J. Trump Interchange.

Among the reasons for the designation include being under constant attack from anti-American politicians and the fake news media.

The bill is now in the House Committee on Invitations and Memorial Resolutions.

The committee’s chair, Democratic Representative Jimmy Bales of Richland Co. tells ABC Columbia News, “I’m not too high on President Trump.”