USC students and faculty critique 2020 Super Bowls ads

COLUMBIA, S.C., – For people who don’t care about football, they focus on the Super Bowl ads.

The University of South Carolina had fun with this idea by taking a poll.

One hundred students and faculty in the School of Journalism and Mass Communications met for Cocky’s Super Ad Poll to watch the game and critique the lineup of Super Bowl commercials.

They evaluate commercials on likability, persuasiveness, and brand identity.

The winning ad receives the Cocky award.