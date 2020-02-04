Electric Passenger Plane Being Developed

An electric passenger plane that will travel short distances – less than 2 hours, is being developed. The existing plan has the plane carrying 186 passengers. One significant upside to this plane is that it will be a lot quitter than conventional jets. Assuming the electricity used to charge the batteries is created from renewable sources (wind, solar, etc.), then the plane will have zero emission. See the whole article here: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/travel/travel_news/article-7948737/EasyJet-partner-takes-crucial-step-developing-engine-electric-plane.html