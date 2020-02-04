Remains of unclaimed Lexington County Veterans to be laid to rest with military honors

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The public is invited to the funeral service of three former service members “who died with no living relatives or their relatives were unable to provide funeral services.”

The cremated remains of United States Navy PO1 George E. Estes III, and United States Army SP4 Harley H. Flanagan Jr. and PVT Milford B. King Jr. will be laid to rest by the American Legion Post 193 of Chapin. Their remains will be escorted by members of the Patriot Guard, beginning at 9:30AM on Friday, from the Chapin American Legion Post 193 to Fort Jackson National Cemetery.

The funeral service, with military honors, will take place at 11:00 AM on Friday, February 7, at Fort Jackson National Cemetery.

Through the course of investigating their deaths, the Lexington County Coroner’s Office determined that these men either had no living relatives or their relatives were unable to provide funeral services. It is a great honor for us to be involved in ensuring that these veterans receive the posthumous respect earned through their service and sacrifice to our nation.

Coroner Margaret Fisher encourages the public to attend and assist us in honoring these individuals.