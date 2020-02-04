Two people arrested in connection to Richland County dog fighting

(Richland County Sheriff's Dept/file)

(Richland County Sheriff's Dept/file)

(Richland County Sheriff's Dept/file)

(Richland County Sheriff's Dept/file)

(Richland County Sheriff's Dept/file)









RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C., – Richland County deputies say they’ve arrested two people in connection to a dog fighting incident last month.

Authorities say Chasity Hammonds is charged with animal fighting or baiting and Bryant Braxton is charged with possessing a schedule one narcotic with intent to distribute.

According to investigators, on January 15th, they found several dogs that looked malnourished and injured at a home on Atterbury Drive.

Officials say one of the dogs had extensive bite wounds from dog fighting.

Authorities say they arrested Braxton after he ran away from them during the search at the house, and later arrested Hammonds.

Deputies say six dogs were taken to the Columbia Animal Shelter.