COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – You can join the battle against illiteracy at the National Black Authors Book & Art Fair!

The fair kicks off this Saturday at the Charles H. Drew Wellness Center from noon to 4 p.m.

There will be essay contests, four incentive based programs and so much more.

Curtis spoke with Christopher Davis from New Life Hat Society and Ron Washington, Educator from the Center for Learning Incorporated.

Both men spoke about how important it is to teach kids how to read to create a brighter future.

The book fair will continue on Sunday, February 16 after service at Second Nazareth Baptist Church on Elmwood Avenue.

For more information, call Mr. Davis at 843-453-3795 or email him at newlifehatsociety@gmail.com.