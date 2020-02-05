Clemson ropes in top-ranked recruiting class for 2020

CLEMSON, S.C. (ESPN) — Dabo Swinney’s sixth consecutive top-10 class is signed and sealed, headlined by five-star defensive linemen Myles Murphy and Bryan Bresee.

ESPN 300 DTs Demonte Capehart and Tre Williams add to a great defensive line class. ESPN 300 LBs Trenton Simpson and Sergio Allen provide more front-seven talent. ESPN 300 CB Fred Davis is in the mold of A.J. Terrell, while four-star R.J. Mickens has versatility.

On offense, ESPN 300 QB D.J. Uiagalelei and four-star RBs DeMarkcus Bowman and Kobe Pryor are three of the nation’s best at their positions. ESPN 300 WR Eddie Williams Jr. hails from the same high school Justyn Ross. Offensive line was stocked full with No. 1-ranked OG Mitchell Mayes, ESPN 300s Walker Parks, Bryn Tucker and Paul Tchio, and four-star John Williams.