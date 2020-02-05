Gray Collegiate quarterback commits to Clemson

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — It all came down to two schools, but Gray Collegiate quarterback Hunter Helms picked the team he grew up rooting for.

Helms, a three-star quarterback for the class of 2020, committed to Clemson over South Florida during a ceremony at Gray Collegiate Wednesday morning. He’ll be a preferred walk-on at Clemson.

Helms took an official visit to Clemson back in January and spent time with Dabo Swinney.

Helms initially committed to Holy Cross last summer, then de-commited in November. Former Clemson offensive coordinator Jeff Scott, now the head coach at USF, offered Helms a scholarship

The quarterback had scholarship offers from USC, Troy, Charleston Southern and Holy Cross.