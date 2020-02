Nation’s top JUCO running back signs with South Carolina

The Gamecocks added another big-time commitment on the morning of National Signing Day Wednesday.

The nation’s top JUCO running back recruit, ZaQuandre White signed with Will Muschamp and USC

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound back attended Iowa Western Community College and originally signed with Florida State in 2017, but then went the JUCO route. He averaged over 100 yards rushing in ever game, scoring 10 touchdowns.