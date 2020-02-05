Two individuals arrested on drug charges in Newberry County

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C., – Newberry County authorities say they’ve arrested two people on drug charges after a nearly year long investigation.

Kendrick Blackwell and Iyeshia Sims are charged with trafficking cocaine, heroin, and additional charges.

According to investigators, on January 30th, deputies served a search warrant at the suspect’s home on SC Highway 219.

At the home, they found large amounts of drugs like cocaine, heroin, and ecstasy along with a firearm.

SLED and Newberry Police helped with this investigation.