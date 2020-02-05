WATCH: Jackson Muschamp signs with Georgia Wednesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Will Muschamp’s son, Jackson, signed with Georgia Wednesday during a National Signing Day ceremony at Hammond School.

Muschamp was Hammond’s quarterback and is currently rated as the No. 97 pro-style quarterback for the class of 2020.

Last week, Muschamp committed to Colorado State, but had a change of heart this week when offered a preferred walk-on spot at Georgia.

Jackson follows in the footsteps of his dad, who played defensive back for the Bulldogs in the early 1990’s.