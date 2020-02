WATCH: Spring Valley’s Hunter Rogers signs with Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — After a standout 2019 season, a Spring Valley wideout will walk-on at USC.

Hunter Rogers announced his decision in January and signed with USC today, choosing football over baseball.

Though Rogers did catch 41 passes and 7 touchdowns in 2019, he plans to compete at the longsnapper position in college.