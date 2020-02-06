Bill aims to let some students attend school of choice using vouchers

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — South Carolina lawmakers are still working on a bill that would give vouchers that would allow eligible students to attend the school of their choice.

If passed, the bill would give medicaid-eligible students as well as those with special needs more options as to where they can best achieve an education. A Senate Education Subcommittee talked about the bill Wednesday morning, but chose not to vote on it since some members said there was more work to be done on it.

Even so, some are still on the fence about how this will impact education across the state.

To find out more about SC Bill 556, who might be eligible if it’s passed and where it stands you can click on the link provided here