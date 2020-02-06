‘Find shelter, don’t drive through flooded roads’ advises SCEMD ahead of severe weather

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — As severe weather rolls into the area, it’s important to make sure you and your family are prepared for any possible tornadoes or floods.

“The smallest thunderstorm can do a lot of damage when it comes to your home, your personal property, your family’s safety,” said Derrec Becker, Chief of Public Information with the South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD).

SCEMD tracks severe weather and stays in contact with local agencies.

“We make sure all of our county emergency managers have the same information that we do on the forecast, we stay in contact with the local first responders, see if there are any requests for resources in advance,” said Becker.

SCEMD monitors the storm as it progresses, and residents are alerted to possible tornadoes or floods in their area.

“If there’s a flash flood warning, there’s a reason they call it a flash flood warning because it happens very quickly, that means you need to seek higher ground,” said Becker.

A big issue is when people drive through flooded streets. Make sure you don’t drive around or move a barricade, always obey the signs becasue you don’t know what’s under the water.

“You don’t know how stable the ground is underneath the water, you don’t know how deep the water is until it’s too late. So anytime you see water on the roads, avoid it at all costs,” said Becker.

If there is a tornado warning where you are, make sure to find shelter.

“What you want to do is go to the lowest level of the building you are in, go to an interior room away from any doors and windows, and stay there until the storm passes,” he said.

Be aware of any alerts, watches or warnings in your area. Have a safety plan for your family in case the severe weather takes a dangerous turn in your area.

You can see any active alerts and find more information on being prepared at SCEMD.org.