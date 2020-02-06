Officials: West Columbia Riverwalk Park, Carraway Park playground closed due to flooding

WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Officials with the city of West Columbia say Riverwalk Park and Amphitheater, and the Carraway Park Playground are temporarily closed due to impending inclement weather and flooding.

Officials say when the water subsides and the Riverwalk path is clear, the city will announce when the West Columbia Riverwalk Park is open to the public.

Carraway Park at the Riverwalk Playground will reopen when weather permits.