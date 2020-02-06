One charged, three others wanted for armed robbery on Hardscrabble Rd

COLUMBIA, S.C., – Deputies in Richland County are investigating the armed robbery of a 16 year old.

Authorities say the incident happened in the parking lot of the Family Dollar Hardscrabble Road on January 22nd, around lunchtime.

The victim told investigators, four people held him at gunpoint, took his cell phone and book bag containing his laptop.

The victim was able to identify one of the suspects as 18 year old, Ashley Shavon Reed.

Reed has been charged with armed robbery.

Investigators are trying to identify three other men who they believe were involved.

If you have information that can help, call CRIME STOPPERS at 1-888-CRIME-SC.