Residents advised to hunker down during the weather event

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Our weather team will be tracking a line of potentially strong to severe storms approaching our area.

ON TV: We’re tracking severe weather on ABC Columbia at 5p, 6p and 11p and will cut-in when necessary.

This line will be approaching our area before 3p.

The main threats are heavy rain, gusty winds of 50-100 mph (in some cases), and a possible an isolated tornado.

Several schools dismissed early on Thursday afternoon ahead of the severe storms.