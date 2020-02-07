2 dead after man involved in I-20 crash struck by driver of another vehicle

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A 60-year-old man involved in a car accident on Interstate 20 Westbound, was struck and killed after he got out of his truck to check on the vehicle.

According to the Kershaw County Coroner’s Offices Timothy Edward Rush lost control on the vehicle and struck a bridge just after 4 a.m. Friday morning.

The driver of another vehicle, Lucille Waine, struck Rush’s truck which in turn fatally hit the man.

Waine, 87, also died on scene as a result of the incident.

Both the Kershaw County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Department of Highway Patrol are investigating the incident.