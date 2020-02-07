Driving safety tips for the Midlands during and after severe weather

COLUMBIA, S.C., – Some areas in the Midlands will experience flooding even after the rain stops.

If you have to be out on the road, remember never to drive through flood waters regardless of how shallow it appears.

If you can’t see the road, turn around and don’t drown.

Keep in mind that roads can be slick, so reduce your speed and firmly grip the steering wheel.

Make sure to give drivers space, and increase the distance between your car and other motorist’s (especially vans!)