Officials say Fort Jackson soldier dies at off-post residence

FORT JACKSON, S.C., – Fort Jackson officials were notified late last night by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department of a death of one of their soldiers

at his off post residence.

Staff Sgt. Maxwell Besch, was a drill sergeant assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 34th Infantry Regiment.

“Today is a heartbreaking day and this loss is felt deeply by all,” said Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle, Jr. “Our hearts and prayers are with the family members and teammates of Drill Sergeant Besch. We are providing every comfort and assistance that we can to all involved.”

The cause of the death is under investigation.