Pedestrian struck by hit-and-run driver in Orangeburg

Screen-Shot-2020-02-07-at-8.59.25-AM Twitter/@SCDPS_PIO

Twitter/@SCDPS_PIO

Twitter/@SCDPS_PIO





ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – A person was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Orangeburg on Coach Road near Dawson Street Wednesday afternoon, officials with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say.

According to officials, the victim was struck by a vehicle, possibly a white-colored 1997-2003 White Ford F-150 or 1997-2002 White Ford Expedition with damage to the right passenger front and passenger side mirror, between 5 p.m. and 5:45 p.m.

The victim, who officials have not identified, was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. Anyone with information is asked to call the South Carolina Department of Highway Patrol at 843-953-6010 or *47 or call Crimestoppers of the Low Country at 843-554-1111.