A clown, a tiger and a juggler walk into the Jamil Temple…

Tyler Ryan learns about the Shine Circus

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – Get ready for three rings of fun as the Shrine Circus returns the Jamil Temple this weekend. The Shriner’s organization supports 22 children’s hospitals all over the United States, Mexico, and Canada, with several annual events, including the family favorite Royal Hanneford Circus.

According to Ring Master Tim Tegge, the event is a “real circus,” with the traditional three rings, live animals, death defying stunts, and of course clowns. The circus has several shows planned, running through Sunday.

For ticket information, call 800-237-5055, or check out www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org