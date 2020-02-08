1 dead after crash in Orangeburg County near Santee

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — One person is dead following an early morning single-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County near Santee.

South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash happened at 1:30 A.M. on Saturday at the intersection of US 301 and SC Highway 6.

A 2003 Cadillac was traveling northbound on US 301 and disregarded the stop sign at the intersection and struck an embankment. The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver was the only occupant in the car and wasn’t wearing a seat belt. Their identity isn’t known at this time.

SC Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.