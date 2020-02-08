Film detailing Orangeburg Massacre screened just ahead of 52nd anniversary

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — 52 years ago, on February 8th 1968 on the campus of South Carolina State College, now South Carolina State University, three young men lost their and 28 students were hurt after several state troopers fired into a crowd of unarmed black students during a civil rights protest.

Friday the tragic moment in history known as the Orangeburg Massacre was honored as were the young men killed in the incident. South Carolina head Football coach and Orangeburg Massacre survivors met with students and community members to watch and then talk about the movie “Orangeburg: A Town, A Team, An American Tragedy”

Before the screening we caught up with the filmmaker Jim Fabiio.

Saturday, February 8th, 2020 the University will unveil a new piece of art made to honor the three men killed on the campus that night back in 1968 Samuel Hammond Junior, Delano Middleton and Henry Smith.