Columbia Animal Services offers Valentine’s Day Pet Adoption Special

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you are looking to bring home a furry friend as your Valentine, Columbia Animal Services is offering a special pet adoption rate.

February 13-15, Animal Services will offer $14 pet adoptions for all cats and dogs, say city officials.

WHO: Columbia Animal Services

WHEN: Thursday, February 13, 2020 — Saturday, February 15, 2020

WHERE: 127 Humane Lane, Columbia, SC 29209

According to Animal Services, you can visit other pets available for adoption at the Columbia Animal Shelter, 127 Humane Lane.

You can check out the information here https://www.columbiasc.net/animal-services or call 803-776-PETS for more information.

