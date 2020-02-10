Fully refurbished car donated to help local single mother of two

Cayce, S.C. (WOLO) — On Monday, a local single mother of two was gifted reliable transportation thanks to some community partners. State Farm and Gardner Paint and Body donated and refurbished the car.

Sierra Williamson has two sons, and they can now get places without driving an old, unreliable car.

“I feel so good! Happy, blessed,” said Williamson. “I can have reliable transportation for me and my kids. Take them to school, for me to get back and forth to work. Take them back and forth to appointments at the doctor.”

Local community partners are part of the National Auto Body Council’s Recycled Rides program, which provided the 2006 Jeep Cherokee.

“Partners with collision repair shops, like ourselves, insurance partners such as State Farm, and a service organization such as Family Promise,” said Mark Gardner, President of Gardner Body and Paint.

The groups worked to get a car, refurbish it and find a deserving person.

“I’m happy that everyone came together to help me, to donate this car to me and my boys,” said Williamson.

“It means a lot to us as a company to be able to give back in our community, to be able to share the blessings that we have had as a company,” said Gardner.

Williamson said she knows her boys will be just as thankful and excited, especially when she picks them up from school in the new car.

“They know a little bit, but they don’t know what kind of car it is. They’re probably still thinking I’ll pull up in the other car,” said Williamson.

Through Recycled Rides in the past seven years; partners have donated 350 vehicles valued at over $4.5 million to those needing reliable transportation.