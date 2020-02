Space heater causes house fire on North Trenholm Road

COLUMBIA, S.C., – Columbia Fire officials say no one is hurt after a house fire over the weekend.

Authorities say the fire happened Saturday morning on North Trenholm Road, with flames coming from the back of the home through the roof.

According to investigators, a space heater caused the fire.

Firefighters say one woman and her pet escaped the home.