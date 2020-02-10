Suspect accused of inappropriately touching teen at Walmart

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County deputies are looking for a man they say touched a minor inappropriately.

Surveillance images inside the Killian Road Walmart were released by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department on Monday.

Deputies are hoping someone recognizes the suspect.

He is wanted for allegedly touching the teenager while hugging her.

If you can identify the man or know where he is, call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).