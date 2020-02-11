“I want my baby back,” family of missing 6-year-old speaks

CAYCE,SC (WOLO)- Dozens of people in the Cayce community came out to Trinity Baptist Church to pray for 6-year-old Faye Swetlik’s safe return.

“I want my baby back,”Ruth Collins, Faye’s grandmother said. “You got to find her.”

Faye’s family members sat front row as the room filled with emotion and love for a little girl who has been missing for two days.

“We’re worried of course, very distraught, but we’re only thinking positive thoughts,” Monica Foutz, a family friend said. “We have to keep thinking that they’re going to find her. We’re just waiting on them to do it.”

What is keeping their spirits high are the joyful thoughts about Faye. They say she loved everyone she met and was looking forward to Valentine’s day.

When she was in a room, you took notice, because she didn’t walk, she bounced, as people who know her best would say.

“She’s fun, bubbly, loves to color,” Foutz said. “Always had a smile on her face, always have a smile on her face. Prettiest blue eyes you’ve ever seen. A smile that would melt your heart.”