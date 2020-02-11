Live update: Search continues for missing 6 year old Cayce girl

CAYCE, SC (WOLO)– Tuesday afternoon authorities continued the search for missing 6 year old Faye Swetlik. Our Tim Scott is live on the scene.

Police say Faye was last seen on Monday afternoon around 3:45. Authorities say she got off the school bus and went to play in the yard.

She was last seen in the Churchill Heights neighborhood, say Cayce Department of Public Safety officials.

She was wearing a black shirt and polka dot rain boots.

Faye has strawberry-blonde hair, blue eyes and was wearing polka-dot boots and a black t-shirt.

SLED, the FBI, and the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department are among those helping Cayce DPS with the search.

Subdivision residents will continue to knock on doors, and law enforcement will continue their search efforts throughout the day, say officials.

If anyone has any information, the hotline number is (803) 205-4444.