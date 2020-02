RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A 42-year-old man is wanted by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department on armed robbery charges.

Travis Ernest Smith, 42, is accused of reaching into a register at the Circle K located in the 790o block of Garners Ferry Road.

Deputies say the incident occurred in August of 2019.

If you know where he is, call 888-CRIME-SC.