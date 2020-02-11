NEW: Cayce Public Safety Officials to update search for Missing 6 year old at 5pm

CAYCE, SC (WOLO)– Cayce Department of Public Safety Director, Byron Snellgrove, will provide an an update to the media at 5:00 PM on February 11, 2020 in the search for missing 6 year old Faye Sweltik. Count on ABC Columbia News to bring you Live coverage on air and on line.

Throughout the day on Tuesday, Lexington County Deputies said Law Enforcement was canvassing homes to talk to neighbors and interview drivers as they enter and leave missing Sweltik’s neighborhood.

Police say Faye was last seen on Monday afternoon around 3:45. Authorities say she got off the school bus and went to play in the yard. She was last seen in the Churchill Heights neighborhood, say Cayce Department of Public Safety officials.

If anyone has any information, the hotline number is (803) 205-4444.

Faye has strawberry-blonde hair, blue eyes and was wearing polka-dot boots and a black t-shirt.