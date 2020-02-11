New photo of missing 6 year old with actual clothing she was last seen wearing
Do you live in Churchill Heights subdivision? Do you have security cameras? We're working to locate Faye
According to our ABC Columbia crews on scene, there is a presence of Lexington County Sheriff’s deputies asking drivers what they know about six-year-old Faye Swetlik.
At the entrance of the Churchill Heights neighborhood, officers and neighbors are asking drivers entering and leaving the neighborhood what they know about Faye Swetlik and her possible whereabouts.
As of Tuesday morning around 8am, the search has lasted 15 hours.
Faye Swetlik was last seen on Monday afternoon around 3:45. Authorities say she got off the school bus.
She was wearing a black shirt and polka dot rain boots.
If anyone has any information, the hotline number is (803) 205-4444.