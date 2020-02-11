Tips to social media leads to identity of suspect in shoplifting case

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Detectives with the Lexington Police Department have identified a female wanted for shoplifting thanks to the public’s help.

Brandy Griswold is accused of stealing from the Target in the Town of Lexington on December 24, 2019.

She’s wanted on a charge of shoplifting with a property crime enhancement due to several previous convictions, police say.

If you have information on where Brandy Griswold may be at, please contact Detective Payton at 803-358-7271.