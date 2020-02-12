As the search for a missing 6-year-old continues police say they “Will not stop until we bring Faye home”

Kimberlei Davis,

CAYCE, S.C. (WOLO) – Officials with the Cayce Department of Public Safety provided an update on the disappearance of a six-year-old girl.

Faye Swetlik went missing on Monday, February 10th, according to police.

“Since 5 p.m. Monday afternoon law enforcement officers from multiple agencies have worked tirelessly around the clock,” Sergeant Evan Antley of the Cayce Public Safety Department said at a news conference Wednesday. “We are still exploring every possibility to bring her home.”

Sgt. Antley said they will hold briefings daily at 11:45 a.m. until they “bring Faye home.”

Faye’s family is cooperating with the investigation.

Community members gathered to pray for the little girl at Trinity Baptist Church Tuesday night.

If you know where Faye Swetlik is you’re urged to call the special hotline at 803-205-4444.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

 

