As the search for a missing 6-year-old continues police say they “Will not stop until we bring Faye home”

CAYCE, S.C. (WOLO) – Officials with the Cayce Department of Public Safety provided an update on the disappearance of a six-year-old girl.

Faye Swetlik went missing on Monday, February 10th, according to police.

“Since 5 p.m. Monday afternoon law enforcement officers from multiple agencies have worked tirelessly around the clock,” Sergeant Evan Antley of the Cayce Public Safety Department said at a news conference Wednesday. “We are still exploring every possibility to bring her home.”

Investigators continue their search for Faye Swetlik, walking down Londonderry Lane and knocking on doors in the neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/g8xhKO3Apm — Tim Scott (@TimScottTV) February 12, 2020

Sgt. Antley said they will hold briefings daily at 11:45 a.m. until they “bring Faye home.”

Faye’s family is cooperating with the investigation.

Community members gathered to pray for the little girl at Trinity Baptist Church Tuesday night.

If you know where Faye Swetlik is you’re urged to call the special hotline at 803-205-4444.

Please contact the #FayeSwetlik hotline at 803-205-4444 with any tips or information. This is still an ongoing, large scale missing person investigation with multiple agencies involved. #PrayforFaye pic.twitter.com/pytZVjb5Nb — Cayce Public Safety (@Cayce_DPS) February 12, 2020

