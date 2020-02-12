Donate new or used hoodies with Hoodies for Hope!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – You can give back to the homeless by donating new or gently used hoodies with Hoodies for Hope next week!

Curtis spoke with Hoodies for Hope owner True Dream Juan and J-Fresh from Hot 103.9/93.9 FM about this wonderful opportunity to help those less fortunate.

You can donate your hoodies at Finlay Park on Monday, February 17, around 7 a.m.

You can also stop by and drop off your hoodies at The Big DM on Pineview Road.

For more information on how to donate, you can call (803) 470-6560.