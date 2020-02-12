Every minute counts when searching for a missing child

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — As the search continues for Faye Swetlik, it’s important that parents know what to do in the worst case scenario that your own child goes missing.

Richland Co. Sheriff’s Department Investigator and Victim’s Advocate Morris Davis, said the biggest thing parents need to do is call 911 the minute you realize your kid is missing. You don’t have to wait 24 hours, because every minute counts when looking for a missing child.

“A lot of times parents get the urge to go out and look themselves. They’ll start checking homes, parks, places like that. But they have to understand that time is of the essence,” said Davis. “Call us ASAP. If you want to assist in the search, we don’t mind you doing so. If you want to do that before we get there, but make sure that law enforcement is on the way.”

When you involve law enforcement, they’re able to use the tools that can help in the search.

“There’s a lot of resources that we have to help locate. We’ll go door to door, we’ll utilize our K-9’s, we’ll utilize the helicopter, our road units,” said Davis.

It’s important to note what clothes your child was last wearing.

“Those are the questions that we’re going to ask. What were they wearing, can you describe your child to us? Clothing description is very important,” said Davis.

Children of all ages go missing, but it doesn’t take long for something bad to happen.

“Older kids, they run away. Or they go someplace just because they’re teenagers. But when you have a young child, a toddler, that’s left in the yard playing around in the backyard or left unattended, sometimes bad things can happen,” said Davis. “You do have people out there that will look for an opportunity to take and abduct a child who’s left unattended. It only takes bout a few seconds.”

Davis said it’s a good idea to make sure your child knows their home address and a phone number. Have them recite it back to you to ensure they remember it.