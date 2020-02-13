Community mourns: Flowers line neighborhood where Faye Swetlik’s body was found

CAYCE, SC (WOLO)– The news of the death of six year old Faye Swetlik is reaching community members. They say nobody wanted this outcome for the sweet young girl.

Our Maria Szatkowski spoke with neighbors and community members.

Flowers have been placed at the entrance of Churchill Heights in memory and honor of Faye. Community members tell ABC Columbia News that this is hard news to swallow for Cayce, but they are still praying for Faye and for her family as they begin to heal.

At Trinity Baptist Church Senior Pastor Eddie Coakley says the church will continue to be here for Faye’s family. Tonight the church will have the sanctuary open from 5 to 7 for anyone that wants to pray or cope. Pastors will be on hand if people wish to talk, says Coakley.