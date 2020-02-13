Search continues for Faye Swetlik: Police looking to identify vehicle images

CAYCE, SC (WOLO) – The search for missing 6 year old Faye Swetlik continues Thursday.

Authorities are hoping to identify two vehicles in the neighborhood during the time #FayeSwetlik was last seen Monday afternoon. Police are asking for everyone to view and share the video.

Wednesday night Cayce DPS released the pictures of the vehicles.

The agency says they have yet to identify the occupants and want to make sure they’ve spoken with everyone who may have been in the area of the Churchill Heights neighborhood.

Faye disappeared on Monday, February 10th, around 3:45 in the afternoon. There is a hotline for anyone with information to call (803)205-4444.

The six-year-old has strawberry-blonde hair, blue eyes and was wearing polka-dot boots and a black t-shirt. She was last seen playing in her front yard after getting off her school bus.

If anyone has any tips or information as to where she can be, call the hotline at (803) 205-4444.