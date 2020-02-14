Cayce Police to hold update on Faye Swetlik Case Friday

CAYCE, SC (WOLO)–Friday Cayce Police are set to hold an update on the case of Faye Swetlik. Cayce Police announced they will hold a briefing at 11:45am.

Meanwhile, a memorial for six year old Faye Swetlik has grown overnight at Churchill Heights. Teddy bears, flowers, Valentine’s Day balloons mark the entrance to the neighborhood where the first grader’s body was found Thursday.

