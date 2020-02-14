THE LATEST: Faye Swetlik found dead near her home, neighbor linked through evidence

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The nation has been following the death of 6-year-old Faye Marie Swetlik and now we’re learning more about the tragic case.

The first grade student at Springdale Elementary was found dead near her home and the NAPA Auto store where investigators say they previously searched.

This information was released during a press conference Friday afternoon.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified the male as Coty Scott Taylor.

Taylor, 30, was a neighbor of Swetlik and was found deceased at his home in the 600 block of Picadilly Square, police say.

Evidence found in a trash can linked taylor and Swetlik, police say.

There is no threat to the community in the Churchill Heights Subdivision and there is no suspect being sought at this time.

Police add that Faye’s body was “not in the location that she was found in for a very long period of time.”