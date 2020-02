Woman identified after tree falls on vehicle on I-20 west

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C., – Lexington Coroner’s Office has identified a woman that died after a tree fell on her vehicle on I-20 west Thursday.

Coroner Margaret Fisher says 49 year old, Pamela Powell died from her injuries at a hospital.

Officials say at 11:45 a.m., Powell was in traffic when a tree fell on her vehicle.

South Carolina Highway Patrol also investigated this incident.