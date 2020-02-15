Mom fights for SC balcony inspection law after son’s death

by Jeffrey Collins, The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina senators want more information about a bill that would require state inspectors to check on wooden balconies on hotels, apartment buildings and other multifamily dwellings.

Jennifer Mykytyn’s son died in 2008 after he slipped and fell through a rotten wooden railing on a balcony at his Massachusetts apartment.

Mykytyn advocated for inspection laws in Massachusetts and now wants one in her new home state of South Carolina.

A subcommittee didn’t vote on the bill, but asked her to share more information.

State officials say there is no list of all the wooden balconies in South Carolina.